HALT Fentanyl Act passes U.S. House

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An Ohio Congressman is hoping to help law enforcement get control of the growing fentanyl epidemic.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed the "HALT Fentanyl Act", which was co-sponsored by Congressman Bob Latta. The proposed bill will permanently make fentanyl-related substances a Schedule 1 Drug, which means a drug with no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse, much like heroin or ecstasy. The bill also gives law enforcement the proper tools to fight the illicit fentanyl poisoning epidemic. Congressman Latta says fentanyl has contributed to five thousand Ohioans losing their lives to drug overdoses in 2021. During a committee meeting drug enforcement agency officials urged lawmakers to pass this act, because of the deadly nature of this very cheap drug.
"For 10 cents they are killing Americans, 10 cents. And I said, 'Don't they worry about killing their clientele?' and they said 'No, they will find more," says U.S. Rep. Bob Latta. "So unfortunately, they are seeing, on the fentanyl side and the overall drug poisoning side, that the numbers are increasing and not going down. So, we need to get a handle on it and we need to get a handle on it quickly."
So far in 2023, U.S. Customs has seized over 17,000 pounds of fentanyl coming across the southern border. The bill moves to the Senate for consideration.