Hancock County Fair canceled for 2020

The Old Mill Stream Fairground will be empty the week leading up to Labor Day because 2020 Hancock Fair has been canceled.
The fair board voted to do that at a special board meeting Tuesday night. The decision includes canceling Junior and Senior Fair activities too. The agricultural society tried to raise $80,000 by last week to put on the fair. This spring, the pandemic shut down all events on the fairgrounds and they lost major revenue from it.
Plus, businesses that normally sponsor the fair have also been affected by COVID-19 and couldn't offer as large of a donation. The fair board says they will be meeting in the coming months to prepare for the 2021 fair.