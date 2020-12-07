Hancock County-Findlay non-profits get CARES Act funding

The City of Findlay giving out over $400,000 in CARES Act funding to non-profit agencies.
A committee made up of representatives of the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation, city council, township trustees, the United Way of Hancock County and Mayor Christina Muryn helped divide up $436,000 to 15 agencies. Muryn says the committee was able to fill most of the funding requests the agencies made.
The funding ranged from $113,000 to $4,300. The pandemic has impacted non-profits' ability to raise funding in 2020, even as the need for their services continues to rise. The committee hopes this funding will help them out as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.