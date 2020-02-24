Hancock County Job & Family Services going for new money levy to pay for foster children

Hancock County Job and Family Services are asking voters to approve new money, they say is needed to support foster care children.
The 0.8 mill tax levy will be on the March 17th ballot. If approved for a $100,000 home, it would cost the homeowner $80 more a year in taxes. The money will be used to pay for the care and shelter of foster care children.
Back in 2017, 53 children were in the foster care system, now that number is now up to 112. The agency's director says this levy was suggested back in November when they were in budget talks, and they realized the need for additional funding.
“Our foster care cost has gone from $1.7 million in 2017 to $2.5 million in 2019,” says Randall Galbraith, Director of the Hancock County Job and Family Services. “We don’t foresee that cost going down for some time. So, we really need to figure out a way to pay for these children in our care and that’s what this levy is designed for.”
Galbraith adds the rise in the opioid crisis and mental health issues as reasons for the increase of children in their foster care system.