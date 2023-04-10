Hancock County park officials do some trail cleanup ahead of hiking season

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - With the arrival of warm spring temperatures this week, some local park agencies are taking advantage of the favorable weather to begin tidying up trails.
Park officials with the Hancock Park District walked the trails of Litzenberg Memorial Woods in Findlay to pick up and properly dispose of any trash and litter scattered throughout the park. With temperatures in the upper 60s today and the forecast calling for continued warming into the 70s by the end of the week, the bloom of plants and the return of wildlife is imminent. Thus, park officials strive to keep trails free of trash and pollution so both wildlife and parkgoers can enjoy what nature has to offer.
"Unfortunately with a lot of wildlife, they don't recognize trash as being something unhealthy for them, so if we get it out of the park, it's something they're not interacting with so they're not going to get harmed, and it just overall improves the health of the environment," said Tim Kleman, program specialist at Hancock Park District.
And with the arrival of spring, be sure to find out future programs and events the Hancock Park District has planned at hancockparks.com or call the park office at 419-425-7275.