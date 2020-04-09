Media release from Hancock Public Health - 4-9-2020
Hancock Public Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi announces that “It is with sadness today that we are confirming the first death of a Hancock County resident due to severe complications from COVID-19 and I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family. The patient was a 81-year-old male with underlying health conditions. I want to thank all of the doctors, nurses, and medical professionals who did everything within their power to save the patient’s life. I would also like to acknowledge the tireless ongoing work of our local government leaders, the team at Hancock Public Health, and every local business and individual community member who continues to do their part to stop the spread of this virus; you are all making a difference. We expect for this fight to continue for some time, but with each of us doing our part, the battle will be won. We want to stress again the importance of all of us adhering to the Governor’s orders as well as continuing to practice the precautions that have been shared regularly by the Governor’s office. This continues to be our most powerful tool to avoid overwhelming our healthcare system so that we can continue to provide the best care to those who need it most.”
Hancock Public Health will continue to provide significant updates on the COVID-19 response in Hancock County as the situation develops. For more information between local updates, please refer to the following resources:
There is a lot of misinformation shared during global events and public health threats, especially on social media. Only trust verified information sources, such as Centers for Disease Control, Ohio Department of Health(ODH), the Governor’s office, your local health department and verified media. If you have questions about COVID-19, call 1-833-4ASKODH (1-833-427-5634) or www.coronavirus.ohio.gov . For local information and resources please call the Hancock County Resource Call Center at 419-425-9999. If you are
experiencing three of the following four symptoms: shortness of breath, cough, fatigue, or fever of 100.4 or greater please call the Blanchard Valley Testing and Triage Center at 419-423-7890 to be considered for testing for COVID-19. If you are experiencing a mental health or addiction crisis, call the 24/7 Crisis Hotline at 888-936-7116.