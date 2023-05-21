Hancock County Sheriff's Office responds to report of possible hand grenade in farmer's field

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Northwest Ohio Bomb team and the Hancock County Sheriff's Office are investigating the discovery of a possible grenade.
Around 10 am on Sunday, a farmer called the sheriff's office when he found what appeared to be a hand grenade in his field, near the intersection of SR 235 and TR 93, just south of McComb.
Deputies located an item resembling an MK II grenade. The Northwest Ohio Bomb Team from Toledo was called to retrieve the suspected grenade and safely removed it from the property.