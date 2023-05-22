Ceremony Will Commemorate Official Program Launch Prior To Parade
Press Release from the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce: FINDLAY, Monday, May 22, 2023 — Hancock County Taps – Honoring Those Who Served, the program which seeks to ensure a live rendition of Taps, the ceremonial bugle call that signifies the end of service, is played at Hancock County military funerals whenever possible is appropriately launching as part of the Memorial Day Parade festivities on May 29, 2023. To commemorate the official launch of the program, the Hancock Leadership Class of ’23 is planning a brief ceremony.
The event will occur after the Bridge Ceremony at the Veteran’s War Memorial located at the intersection of Main and Center Streets. Beginning at 9:35 AM, the event will include speakers representing the Hancock County Veteran Service Office and the Hancock Leadership Class of ’23. Hancock County Taps founder, Carl Hayslett, will also speak. The ceremony will also include the unveiling of plans for a new monument to honor Veterans. The monument is expected to be installed in Spring 2024.
The event will be livestreamed via the Hancock County Veterans Service Office Facebook page. With final preparations being completed, Hancock County Taps is expected to begin accepting requests for Taps to be played at military funerals in June. Requests will be submitted through the Hancock County Veterans Service Office website, www.hancockveterans.com.
You can support Hancock County Taps in 3 ways; GIVE – consider making a monetary donation toward the longevity of the project, PLAY – audition to join the pool of musicians to play Taps at funerals in Hancock County, or HONOR – request a live rendition of Taps for your Hancock County Veteran’s funeral service.