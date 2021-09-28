Hancock County Veterans Service Office holds a town hall meeting

The Hancock County Veterans Service Office held a town hall Tuesday evening.
The Yellow Ribbon Town Hall meeting was put together to offer a safe and supportive environment for veterans, military families, and community members to share their thoughts and feelings about what has been happening with the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.
The organization also shared information about the programs they offer and gave out tips and tools to deal with stress, anxiety, and depression. The town hall was put on as a way to hear people out and a way to heal.
Nichole Coleman, executive director of the Hancock County Veterans Service Office said, “Providing a space where veterans can meet with one another and hear opinions that are similar to theirs and different from theirs and still feel that camaraderie and that connection provides a lot of healing and a lot of hope for the future.”
If you want to find more information on the programs they offer you can go to their website, hancockveterans.com