Hancock Historical Museum keeping people cool with Ice Cream Social

It was a hot one outside Saturday, but the Hancock Historical Museum is making sure that people were able to stay cool with some ice cream.
Their annual ice cream social gives the community the chance to come out and enjoy some Dietsch's ice cream and each other's company on the historic front porch of the Hall House or just one of the shady spots around their campus. With safety measures in place, organizers wanted to keep the ice cream social tradition going. The museum was forced to close at the height of the pandemic, but they have since reopened and are enjoying seeing the public again.
This is a great opportunity for people who might not otherwise be familiar with the Hancock Historical Museum to come out and see our campus. It’s an expansive campus and people are sometimes surprised by how many buildings we have,” says Sarah Sisser, Ex. Dir. Hancock Historical Museum. “So today, everything that we're doing is happening outside and we've put some tables and some shady spots throughout the campus of people can enjoy just being outdoors and see some of the historic buildings we have here”
If you would like to check out the Hancock Historical Museum and their latest exhibits on the 100 anniversary of the women’s suffrage movement and the 100th anniversary of the Findlay Rotary and Kiwanis clubs they are open Wednesday through Friday from 10 am to 4 pm.