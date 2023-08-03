Hancock Historical Museum receives donation from Premier Bank

August 2, 2023 Press Release from Premier Bank: Defiance, OH (August 2, 2023) – Premier Bank recently donated a check to the Hancock Historical Museum for $15,000. The funds will be used to sponsor the Oktoberfest event in downtown Findlay on September 23, 2023.
“We invite everyone to come celebrate local German heritage at the 9th annual Oktoberfest in downtown Findlay! This familyfriendly festival has become one of the largest single-day events in Hancock County,” explained Sarah Sisser, Executive Director, Hancock Historical Museum. “The festival will include traditional German music and entertainment, a variety of contests, authentic German food, the Kinderplatz Kid Zone and a selection of more than 40 domestic and German beers!”
“We are proud to support the Hancock Historical Museum as they bring the community togetherto enjoy this German heritage celebration,” said Trish Gelsomino, Foundation Giving Coordinator, Premier Bank. “Together we can spread kindness and make Hancock County stronger!”
For more information about the Hancock Historical Museum, please call 419-423-4433 or visit HancockHistoricalMuseum.org* . To learn more about the Oktoberfest, please visit OktoberfestFindlay.com* .
