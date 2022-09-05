Hancock Junior Fair participants get rewarded for their hard work during auction

HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - During the final day at the Hancock County Fair, the junior fair participants getting to take one more turn in the ring to see how their long hours and dedication pays off. Our Sartaj Singh has more from the junior fair auction.
“Today is like everything,” says Britta Fenstermaker, the Jr. Fair Coordinator for the Hancock County Fair. “Today is acknowledgement and too it all the hard work they put in all summer you can put in all that hard work and get the ribbons and stuff like this, but this is the end goal.”
The Hancock County Fair wrapped up with the Junior Fair Auction. All the participants getting rewarded for their hard work with a wave of the hand to get that top bid.
“They used those to pretty much pay their feed bills and pay off any equipment, supplies, anything like that,” adds Fenstermaker. “Like my nephew uses his to put in a college fund.”
One person that is particularly happy with the auction is Kypten Oman, who got $7,000 during the auction for his Grand Champion Barrow Hog, Pickles. This is Oman first year showing and the judges saw something in Pickles that made him stand out.
“Yea, he was a big pig and he walked really good,” says Oman.
Oman also enjoyed his first time in the ring at the Hancock County Fair.
“I like that you get to cooperate with your pig,” added Oman.
While he doesn’t know yet what he is going to do with his money from the auction, we wanted to know if he was going to have to have a repeat champion next year. “Hopefully,” replied Oman.
This week is more than just a competitions and auctions for the junior fair, it is promoting the future of agriculture in Hancock County.
“We want to teach these kids about agriculture, about growing, about proper maintenance, proper care and handling of the animals and everything that goes into it is so important,” stated Fenstermaker.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.