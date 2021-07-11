Hancock Park District holds informational open house for our national bird

The Hancock Park District highlighted our national bird in an informational open house on Sunday.
The Oakwood Nature Preserve’s Discovery Center was filled with information about Bald Eagles, encouraging people to come and see what the majestic birds are all about. According to the park district, Northwest Ohio is becoming a prime nesting area for the birds, and they say it’s important to know what makes these birds special and how we can make sure they stay safe.
Christine Patterson, the program specialist with Hancock Parks Department says, “Early in the nesting season is when they’re most vulnerable. If there’s any sort of disruption, they will either leave their eggs or the little nestlings there will end up dying and that is the most important time to watch out for it. The other thing is, is please watch the use of pesticides.”
Nesting season for bald eagles starts around January, and the birds will lay eggs as early as mid-February. To learn more about the events at the Hancock Park District, you can head to hancockparks.com.