Hancock Park District hopes to spark a lifelong passion of photography with a two-day camp for students

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Middle schoolers get to learn about and practice photography skills in a camp offered through the Hancock County Park District.
During a two-day camp, the students will be taught photography principles and techniques, which they will then use to capture pictures of wildlife and nature at the Riverbend Recreation Area. Campers' favorite photos will be displayed in a gallery on the Hancock Park District's Facebook page at the end of the camp.
"We're covering just the basics of photography today. Just working on how to get different exposures, how to set up a nice and correct image, and that's what we're working on right now inside. But after we take all of our skills that we've built up in here, we're actually going to go out on the trails and find things out in nature to build up on our wildlife photography skills, and hopefully, just build a lifelong passion for the art of photography,"
The park will hold another photography camp for high schoolers next week.