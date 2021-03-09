Hancock Park District looking to return to normal with seasons changing

With seasons changing, more and more people are looking to get out and about. The Hancock Park District is one of them.
About a year ago the Hancock Park District along with many other organizations were forced to cancel events due to the coronavirus. This included some of their biggest programming of the year, summer camps and their annual summer concert series. With case numbers starting to fall, and temperatures on the rise, the Park District is not only hopeful that they will be able to offer these events they hope to be able to offer outdoor recreation activities and nature programming in the park district.
Gary Pruitt, the Director of the Hancock Park District said, “I think the signs indicate that we’re probably going to be fine. If nothing else we can still operate with small groups and maybe some protocols, but at least still offer programming as opposed to where we are now where we’ve just said, ‘We’re not doing anything.’ because of the status and the caseload of COVID-19.”
You can find more information on the park district and programs on their website hancockparks.com.