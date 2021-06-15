Hancock Park District teaches people how to fish

The Hancock Park District held a fishing event Tuesday evening.
The event was hosted at the Riverbend Recreation Area, where people of all ages and all skills were able to get out and fish. Fishing poles and bait were provided to those who did not have any. The program specialist for the park district went over the basics with the participants, showing them how to cast a fishing rod, the different types of equipment that are used, and to have fun while fishing.
Tim Kleman, the Program Specialist for the Hancock Park District said, “It’s just a nice skill to build up early on, get the interest in it to build lifelong hobbies and interest with it, or at least just to get an appreciation for nature. That is what our real goal is, just get an appreciation, just be outside, and to have fun.”
This upcoming weekend is free fishing days, which will allow people 16 years and older to fish without a license on public waters.