FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Hancock County project that has been talked about for a few years, took its final step to becoming reality. County officials broke ground on the $20.8 million Hancock County Judicial Center in downtown Findlay Wednesday afternoon. The new center will replace the old probate and Juvenile court building which was originally built back in the 1850’s. The final design of the 3 story, 47 thousand square foot building was due to a collaboration between a group of Hancock County officials and the project managers to create a space that will be beneficial to everyone that will call the Hancock County Judicial Center home.
“It will primarily house our probate and juvenile courts,” says Timothy Bechtol, Hancock Co. Commissioner. “In addition to that will be the juvenile probation offices, the CASA offices and the domestic relation courts, as well as, the adult probation on the first floor.”
With the new building going up on one of Findlay’s busiest streets, officials want to make sure everyone stays safe during the construction.
“We Just ask all the citizens and visitors coming by downtown Findlay be careful around the construction equipment,” adds Bechtol. “This is a busy site. You can see all the truck traffic we have behind us. It will make an excellent addition to this portion of downtown. Which is an entry way into historic downtown Findlay.”
The new Judicial Center is expected to be complete in November of 2024.