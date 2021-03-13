The Hancock County Sheriff's office is investigating an early Saturday morning crash involving a semi and car. It happened just at 2:16 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of SR 613 and CR 140 in Allen Township just outside of Van Buren. 19-year-old Anthony Cooper of Deshler was driving north on CR140 when he pulled into the intersection and was hit by a semi driven by 52-year-old Robert Barr of Georgia. First responders had to use the jaws of life to get Cooper out of his car, and then he was flown to St. Vincent's Medical Center in Toledo. It is unknown to the extent of his injuries. Barr was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation.