The Maumee Watershed Conservancy District will be getting over $7 million to help reduce flooding more in the City of Findlay. The money is coming from a grant program in U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Rail Administration. The grant will pay for 80% of the cost to replace the railroad bridge that goes over the Blanchard River. The remaining 20% will be paid through the Hancock County Commissioners Flood Mitigation fund and other funding sources. The new bridge will replace the current one that over 100-years-old and will be doubling the span from 150 feet to 300 feet. This will allow more water to pass through that area reducing flooding by nearly a half a foot during a major flood event. Plans for the new bridge should be complete by March of 2022, no date to start construction has been set.
