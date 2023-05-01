rhonda jones

Findlay police officers have arrested a woman for a Sunday night stabbing incident.  60-year-old Rhonda Jones has been charged with felonious assault and tampering with evidence.   According to officers,   just at 10 p.m. Sunday night, they were called out to a home in the 500 block of Putnam st. for a reported stabbing.  They found a woman with a non-life threating stab wound in her torso and she was taken to the hospital for treatment.  Officers identified Jones as the suspect and was arrested about a half hour later at another location.  She is currently in the Hancock County Jail.

