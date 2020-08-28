A Hancock County man arrested after shooting at deputies

An Arlington man is behind bars after allegedly shooting at Hancock County deputies who responded to a domestic call.

51-year-old Dean Lauck is facing a felonious assault charge. Deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance in the 16000 block of County Road 8 Wednesday night. The sheriff's office says during the investigation, Lauck pulled out a gun and exchanged gunfire with deputies. There were no injuries reported. Lauck was arrested a short time later with no additional problems.

He is currently in the Hancock County Jail and the case remains under investigation.

 

