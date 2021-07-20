Area high school students talking faith at The Well

High school students are talking about faith over a week at the University of Findlay.
The Well is a week-long faith experience for students to talk about what they believe, who they are, and who they want to become. The students will participate in worship experiences and discuss scriptures, at a formative time when many of them will soon be heading out into the adult world.
"When it comes to issues of faith or calling, there’s just all kinds of competing worldviews out there about what’s the best way to pursue what they're supposed to be doing with their lives," said Matt Ginter, director of Christian Ministries at the University of Findlay. "We think it’s a great opportunity for them to weigh some of those different options and just try to consider what's the best path for them to take moving forward."
Participants are also taking part in local service opportunities throughout the week.