FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay Police Department is investigating a robbery at a convenance store Saturday morning. The incident happened just after 6 a.m. at the Circle K on Crystal Ave. The man came in and demand money and added he didn’t want to shoot anybody. The suspects is described as a white man, who had his face and head covered. He got away with an undisclosed amount of money, there were no injuries. The case is still under investigation.
