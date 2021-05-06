On Friday, May 7th, the city of Findlay will officially open their new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA for short. Customers will now be allowed to openly carry alcohol in dedicated DORA cups within the assigned limits. Signs and decals on participating businesses will help guide patrons through the DORA, indicating whether they can enter with a drink, or where to dispose of them. Sixteen establishment can sell beverages in the cups, and many others will allow entrance into their buildings with them. The DORA hours are daily from 11 AM - 11 PM.
Permitted Establishments:
- Alexandria’s
- Brix
- Findlay Brewing Company
- Japan West
- Logan’s Irish Pub
- Marathon Center for Performing Arts
- Modcraft
- Rossilli’s Restaurant
- Stix
- The Bistro
- The Bourbon Affair
- The Findlay Inn
- The Gathering/ Gathering Wine/The Anvil
- The Hancock Hotel
- The Wine Merchant
- Vivir Modern Mexican
For more information, visit findlayohio.com/community/dora-information.