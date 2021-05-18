Community says goodbye to Lincoln Elementary

Generations came together Tuesday evening to celebrate a building that helped raise them.
Following the decision to close Lincoln Elementary earlier this year, Findlay City Schools held an open house at the school to say goodbye. Past and present staff, students, and community members were able to go on a self-guided tour, get their picture taken inside or outside the building, and share memories of the past experiences in the school with others. The school building that has been in session for 106 years is coming to a close but the school district is looking forward to the future.
Mike Scoles, the Principal of Lincoln Elementary said, “It’s sad that we are closing Lincoln, but it’s ok. You know transitions happen in life and we’re kind of celebrating the kids that this is the moment that it is time to move forward and it’s going to be a positive change for everybody, and at the same time saying goodbye to an old friend here at Lincoln.”
The Lincoln Memorial Scholarship has been established to continue the legacy of the building for years to come.