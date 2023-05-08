Family Resource Center in Findlay Hosts Open House to Unveil Completed $1.75 Million Remodel

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO)-
The Family Resource Center hosted an open house on Monday to unveil the recently completed remodeling of their Hancock County Headquarters.
Staff and community members gathered at the 1941 Carlin Street facility in Findlay to see the $1.75 million of renovations that were made. The renovated location includes a full-service pharmacy, private telehealth spaces for appointments, a meeting room for support groups, and a wide array of family and community support services such as individualized counseling, case and medication management, and prevention services for local school districts. During the pandemic, the need for mental health services became apparent, and with the newly remodeled headquarters, the Family Resource Center is ready to serve the area.
"Coming out of COVID, we all learned that mental health impacts all of us, and that we all have those pieces and those moments... And so it's important that we recognize that everyone needs help and support at some point in time and creating a local spot where everyone can get it all in one spot is a really great way to make sure we're meeting the needs of everyone right where they are. Whether that's substance use or mental health, meeting everyone where they are and providing top level care so we can have the best wellness that we can have," says Aeryn Williams, Chief Clinical Officer, Family Resource Center.
Before the remodel and transition to the renovated facility, adult mental health and substance use disorder services were provided in a facility constructed in 1860 with youth services housed in a nearly 100-year old building. The remodeled facility will open on May 15th.