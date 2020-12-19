Findlay and Ottawa residents remember the fallen during Wreaths Across America ceremony

Those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country were honored during a ceremony in Ottawa and Findlay.
Wreaths Across America held two events in Ottawa and Findlay on Saturday. Local residents arrived at St. Peters and Paul Cemetery and Maple Grove Cemetery in order to remember those who served their country.
Families that had a loved one buried at the cemetery were able to leave a wreath in front of their grave, with other residents coming by to honor them.
"There's a part of them missing for the holiday season," said Findlay Area Coordinator Sherri Garner Brumbaugh on military families who lost someone. "But when a community remembers them, it makes it very special."
Gaven and Erin Smith have an extensive history of family members serving in the armed forces. They say being able to remember their loved ones with friends and neighbors was a special moment during the ceremony.
"It's important that we remember not only their sacrifices but the others they served with," said Erin Smith. "So when we are able to be outside, it's heartwarming to see other people come out and do the same thing."
Others who lost loved ones agree with Erin's statement. Such as Diane Bishop, who lost her brother, David Dickman, in the Vietnam War in December 1968.
"The support of family and friends means everything to us," said Bishop. "Being able to lay a wreath and pay homage to that veteran, especially my brother, is very very important to us."
The ceremony had another purpose as well. Wreaths Across America organizers want the ceremony to remind the younger generation of the sacrifices made for their country, and what it means for them.
"We want them to really realize that it's hard work to have what we have," said Marcia Kilna, the Ottawa Area Coordinator. "People have worked hard to help us be able to do that things that we like to do, want to do, with our careers and our hobbies, with our work... anything that we do."