Findlay City Council working on getting capital appropriations passed for various projects

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Findlay City Council is working on passing over $30 million worth of capital projects for the city.
Tuesday, they approved the first portion of their capital allocations, which included money for resurfacing streets, and matching funds for body cameras for the police department, and the purchase of new police vehicles. Findlay is also using some of their American Rescue Plan funds for a new generator at the water treatment plant and park improvements. Council will be looking at funding more projects in the upcoming meetings.
“Over the next couple of weeks, doing in segments, some of the different capital appropriations to get those projects going,” says Mayor Christina Muryn. “A majority of them, about 50% of those funds is specifically for infrastructure project, water, sewer, and streets.”
City council also heard from concerned residents about a group of properties that the Findlay YMCA owns and could be a future site of a new facility for them. They are asking council members not to approve using federal dollars to tear down the homes for the proposed "Y" project because they are not sure they want to see it in their backyard.