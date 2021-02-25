Findlay City Schools will be seeing a few changes next year after a decision was made during their Board of Education meeting on Monday.
In a unanimous vote, the board agreed to close Lincoln Elementary and repurpose Jacobs Primary School. K-5 students in the Lincoln building will disperse to the other elementary schools in the district. The Jacobs building will see the addition of preschool students from the Washington building. Then, administration offices currently located at 1100 Broad Avenue will eventually fill in the Washington building.
This decision comes after three denied attempts of an operating levy over the last year. This is now causing cuts to be made in their budget, but it will organize students more efficiently now.
“One other thing it will do, it will give us 6 elementary schools. It will give us three K-2 buildings, and it will give us three buildings that are grades 3-5," explains Troy Roth, Superintendent of Findlay City Schools. "Each building will now have a true sister school where they go to the building in K-2 and then they go to the next building for 3-5. Lincoln and Jacobs did not have sister schools, so that also played into the factor of closing those buildings.”
The reorganization is expected to save an annual $1.3-1.7 million. Further details will be released by the district on March 1st.