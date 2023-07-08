FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - The Findlay Fire Department was called out to Cooper Tire around seven o’clock Friday night for reports of a fire in dust collectors on the roof and duct work that leads into the plant. With the help of Cooper’s own fire brigade, they had the fire under control in a couple of hours. One Findlay firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat exhaustion. Cooper was on shut down, so there was minimal staff on site when the fire broke out. The cause of what ignited the fire is under investigation.
