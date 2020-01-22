Findlay Police Department is on the hunt for the man who robbed a gas station at knife-point this morning.Officers say it happened around 5:30 am Wednesday morning at the S & G Gas Station at 800 W. Trenton Ave. The clerk says the suspect pulled out a long knife and demanded the register be opened. The robber grabbed cash and ran off from the store heading north. Nobody was hurt. The suspect was described as an older white male, wearing a black ski mask, green and black flannel jacket, blue jeans and black fleece gloves. Anyone with information is asked to call the Findlay Police Department 419-424-7150.
Media Release from Findlay Police Department 1/22/2020
At approximately 0520 hrs on the morning of 01/22/2020 a male entered the S & G Gas Station at 800 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The male walked straight to the cash register, around the counter and brandished a long knife at the clerk. He told the clerk to open the cash register. When she did, the male took an undetermined amount of cash from the register. The male then fled the store and was last seen heading north from the store on foot. The clerk was not injured during the incident.
The clerk described the male as about 5'10" with a medium build. She said based on the skin tone around his eyes the male was white. The male was wearing a black ski mask, and green and black flannel jacket, jeans and black fleece type gloves. She thought the male looked to have wrinkles around his eyes, possibly making him an older male. No other description was able to be given.
Officers checked the area, but the male was not able to be located. The investigation is on-going at this time.