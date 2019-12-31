While adults toasted the new year off at midnight, kids in Findlay welcomed in the new year a little earlier Tuesday afternoon.
The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library invited in families and kids of all ages to their annual Noon Year's party. Kids were able to create time capsules that they'll open next year and counted down to noon.
This party is held as a way for the younger kids who may not be able to stay up all the way till midnight to celebrate the new year.
"Everybody loves to have a party, and it’s a good time," said Brittany Lutes, children services manager for the library, "The kids get to enjoy cookies and milk and dancing, so it is a really good time for the kids."
This event has become a tradition at the library over the last few years.