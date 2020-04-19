A Findlay man was killed Saturday night, when his car struck a parked semi-trailer along the side of the street.

According to the Findlay Police Department the crash happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday night.  30-year-old Jamie Deal was driving down the 1800 block of Westfield Drive, when his vehicle struck the back of the semi-trailer that was legally parked.   Deal's vehicle went under the trailer before it came to a stop.  He was pronounced dead at the scene.  The crash remains under investigation. 

 

