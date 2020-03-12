Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn and officials held a press conference this evening to discuss Governor DeWine's COVID-19 press conference.
The Mayor along with Health and school officials discussed what the future holds following Governor DeWine's closure of schools for the next three weeks. In addition, Mayor Muryn announced the city will not be shutting off any clean drinking water for residents who did not pay their bill. Superintendent of Findlay City Schools Ed Kurt has scheduled an in-service day tomorrow, to give students the day off and teachers the ability to put together a plan for the days off. One plan could include a virtual classroom.
He said, “We would do some kind of online learning in grades 3 through 12 and then we would do a blizzard bag, where you get a packet of work. What we want to do is still have that
connection to the teacher where communication can happen and coaching and the magic that happens between our teachers, still happens between the students.”
Hancock Public Health Commissioner, Karim Baroudi does not want people to panic during this time. It is a time to get ready.
He said, “No need to panic. Panic is not going to get us anywhere.”
He continued, “I want everyone to look at it as an opportunity here to rise up and like I said and help the target population and people that are at a higher risk than others.”
The target population being the elderly and people with serious medical conditions.
There have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Central Ohio as of today.