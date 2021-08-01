The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced the death of a Findlay post sergeant while he was on duty. Sgt. Jared Ulinski was found dead at the post. His cause of death was not immediately announced. Governor Mike DeWine has ordered U.S. and state flags to be flown at half-staff at public buildings statewide until sunset on the day of the sergeant's funeral. The highway patrol says Ulinski had been with the agency since June 1999.
Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.