The City of Findlay swears in their new chief of police.
Robert Ring officially took over the reins of the Findlay Police Department, after he was sworn in by Mayor Christina Muryn Monday morning. Ring has over 24 years with the police department and served as captain in the department before becoming chief. Ring says he will continue fostering relations with the public and is looking forward to the challenge of leading the department.
“I don't have a lot of outright changes that I am going to make initially but we are going to evaluate some things,” says New Findlay Police Chief Robert Ring. “Obviously there's been a lot of discussion on some of what the police departments across the country can do to improve on the relations with minority relations in tactics and things like that. So, we're going to look into some of those and see what some of our options are and what the viability is.”
Ring replaces John Dunbar who served the police department for nearly 30 years and chief for the last three.