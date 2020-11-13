The Mazza Museum at the University of Findlay has acquired unique art pieces and personal equipment from an artist that worked very closely with Walt Disney.
In his early years as an artist, Hardie Gramatky was hired as one of the first animators for Walt Disney Studios. Once his contract there ended, he went on to become one of the country's best watercolorists and created the Little Toot children's book series. Now, a large percentage of Gramatky's work is owned by the Mazza Museum and displayed for the public to see. The exhibit houses a variety of his work at Disney, his original art, and the actual table he sat at to create them.
“Often times we get to go to a gallery, and we see a work of art created by an artist, but there’s a detachment there. We can forget that they’re real people just like us," Dan Chudzinksi, the Curator for the Mazza Museum explains. "Here you get to see that work of art, and the exact pieces of equipment he used to create them. The surface he was drawing on, the brushes he was painting with, the chair he was sitting in. So, this is as close to being in his studio as you can be. That studio no longer exists, so we brought it here and set it up.”
To view the exhibit for yourself, you can schedule an appoint on the museum's website at mazzamuseum.org.