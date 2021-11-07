“The veterans are going to be the ones that bring us back together as the United States of America,” says Nicole Coleman .Ex. Dir. Hancock Co. Veterans Services Office
Those were the sentiments that Coleman echoed during her speech at the Hancock County Veterans Day celebration. She says it is appropriate that Veterans Day falls after Election Day, because it is good reminder to all veterans to continue to live by the example of developing relationship and not to isolate groups because you disagree with their political views.
“Because in the military we lived in most diverse, but inclusive community in the world,” adds Coleman. “We were able to function together because we had a common mission and we had common ground. And when we develop relationship with individual people it gives us the opportunity to find those things we have in common and we can focus on those things rather than the few things we maybe disagree on.” The celebration also lets veterans know that their service and sacrifice will always be remembered and that there is someone to talk to that has been their shoes.
“The Afghan veterans especially are really hard pressed because the way they pulled out of Afghanistan and I don’t want them to think that anybody has forgotten them,” says Bill Johns Pres. of the Hancock County Veterans Council. “All they need to do is call a Vietnam vet, or call their local service office and somebody will talk to them. We really really want them taken care of right now.”
The county also recognized Marine Roger Neff who was just inducted into the Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame, and he says is proud the way Hancock County remembers their veterans.
“Veterans Day means everything to me,” says Neff. “That’s when we celebrate the guys that are gone and given their life and the guys that came home.”
And Neff had one more thing to say to his fellow Marines.
“Wednesday is the Marine Corp birthday and I want to give a big “Oorah” to all the Marines here in town.”