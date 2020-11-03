Turning now to Hancock County where voters had to decide on a new commissioner and new money for Findlay City Schools.
When Commissioner Mark Gazarek decided not to run for another term, that left voters with a choice between Republican William Bateson or Democrat Melissa Kritzell to fill the seat. Voters decided to make Bateson their new commissioner.
The Findlay City Schools are the only local school district going after new money in this election to help maintain services in the district. The three point nine mill tax levy on the ballot this time is lower than the five point nine mill levy which was rejected by voters in March, and again in august of this year, and voters in this election decided to once again decline the new funding.
McComb School District is looking to renew a tax levy for general improvements and voters agreed to continue the funding.
Van Buren School District asking voters to renew their four point two tax levy, and voters showed their support to continue the funding.