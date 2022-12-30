FINDLAY, OH – MOVE WITH THE MAYOR PRESS RELEASE – Mayor Christina Muryn and the City of Findlay ranked #1 out of 40 other U.S. mayors in “Move with the MayorTM,” a nationwide initiative to reduce the nation’s No. 1 killer, heart disease and stroke, by inspiring residents to increase their daily physical activity and engage in programs taking place in their backyards to build a healthy life. In addition to hosting physical activity events within the city, mayors also completed the Move with the Mayor/Step it Up! Success Roadmap, which helps cities identify strengths and opportunities for improvement in heart-health-related policies and programs.

 The mayor collaborated across sectors within the city, including public health, parks & recreation, school district, and health department to complete the Step it Up! Success Roadmap, providing a comprehensive view of the city’s approach to community health. The Roadmap also helps cities identify the number of Community Guide recommendations (a collection of evidence-based findings of the Community Preventive Services Task Force (CPSTF) they are implementing.

