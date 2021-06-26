A ribbon-cutting ceremony welcomed a new gazebo to the village of Bluffton.
The gazebo is located on 112 North Main Street in Bluffton, just next to Bluffton Presbyterian Church. The 20' by 20' structure was built on the church lawn at the request by church members Bob and Mary Barnett. The two also funded the project.
Church officials hope that the gazebo will be used by residents to host any community event, bringing many to downtown Bluffton.
A concert was performed after the ribbon cutting ceremony by the Dave Sycks Bluffton Brass Quintet.