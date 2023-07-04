Pedestrian struck by car in Findlay, dies from head injury

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man dies after he was struck Monday night while walking. Findlay police officers say 66-year-old James Firth was walking legally in the 900 block of Sherwood Ave. around 10:30 pm Monday night, when 86-year-old Jack Kaiser accidentally put is car in reverse and it rolled into Firth. The car knocked Firth down and he got a head injury. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. The incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.