FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - A Findlay man dies after he was struck Monday night while walking.  Findlay police officers say 66-year-old James Firth was walking legally in the 900 block of Sherwood Ave. around 10:30 pm Monday night, when 86-year-old Jack Kaiser accidentally put is car in reverse and it rolled into Firth. The car knocked Firth down and he got a head injury. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.   The incident remains under investigation. 

Pedestrian struck by car in Findlay, dies from head injury

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags