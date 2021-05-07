The students at Cory Rawson elementary, middle and high school found out how much can be accomplished by putting their heads together and working as a team. The school held its first-ever Hornet Strong Community Day, and every student had a hand in some type of project.
Libby Mcvetta, a senior at Cory Rawson High School says, “My favorite part about today is the sunshine. It’s a great day for this and I’m glad that we’re making our community even more beautiful.”
The principal at the high school, Jodi Gaietto, says that they wanted to find a way to give back to the community that is constantly giving so much to the school, and it’s also a way for the students to build character.
Gaietto says, “We’re also working on creating a better culture here in our school, and through that, we’ve been working with the curriculum that deals with character building and so today just seemed like the perfect part of all that. A culmination of the school year.”
The students were split up into different groups to focus on different parts of the area. One group worked at the school to freshen up the flowerbeds and landscaping. Other groups were sent to parks in Mount Cory, Jenera, and Rawson to tidy them up and put a fresh coat of paint on some of the structures that needed it.
Mcvetta says it was fun to get out of the classroom and into the community, and hopes to see the hornet strong community day continue even after she graduates.
“I definitely will feel pride in our community and I hope this tradition continues because this is our first community day,” she says.
The community projects were worked on nearly all day. After the work was done, everyone was invited back to the school where businesses in the community set up to give out food, snacks, and ice cream for the students.