Search warrant leads to two drug possession arrests in Hancock County

Two people are behind bars at the Hancock County Justice Center for possession of Meth.
An early morning search warrant was executed by the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force along with the Findlay Police Department. At around 5:00 A.M., an apartment at 341 Center St. in Findlay was searched.
Officers seized methamphetamine, a suspected fentanyl mix, an unknown powder, and several pieces of drug paraphernalia. As a result of the search, two people were arrested for possession of meth, a 3rd degree felony. Ira Mason age 35 and Micki Delarosa age 36 were both taken to the Hancock County Justice center.
The case is currently still under investigation and additional charges of drug trafficking are expected to be brought forward.