Students get creative at Mazza Museum for Young Artist Workshop

From chemistry experiments, to shadow puppet boxes, area students are learning all about the world of STEAM at the Mazza Museum as part of the annual Young Artist Workshop.
This year’s theme is “STEAM It Up!” - and students have been able to explore the areas of science, technology, engineering, arts, and math through different activities throughout the week.
After last year’s event was all-virtual, those with the Mazza Museum say it’s great to have the kids back with them once again.
"It’s wonderful to be back in-person with children and a lot of experimentation and creativity coming together," said Ben Sapp, director of the Mazza Museum. "We have our new Conda STEAM Center, and having them together with the art found in picture books, allowing these young people to create this week, is really just something special for us."
The students have also been getting a look into the art of picture books for the Young Artist Workshop, and that kind of creativity goes hand in hand with the art and culture that can be found at the Mazza Museum.
"Allowing each one of them to be there own creator and to really tie that back into the illustrations that we find picture books, and at the end of the week we all come together, parents and grandparents come, and we share and showcase the work that these young people have done this week," said Sapp.