The University of Findlay holds drive-thru Santa greet

The University of Findlay invited families in the community to safely greet Santa and make sure he got kids' wish lists in time for Christmas.
The Letters to Santa Drive Through was a way for the university to spread some joy. The staff at the school was worried about how kids will be able to deliver their letters and wish lists to Santa this year, so they invited him to campus to safely greet families in their cars.
Kids who left their addresses on the cards might even be written back.
Amy DePuy, the assistant director of marketing communication at the university says, “We always want to be able to reach out to our local community any time, but especially in a time of need and a time when it’s challenging for everyone right now. We just want to try to bring a little bit of joy to the community.”
The drive-thru meet and greet with Santa was such a hit at the university that they said they’re thinking of making it an annual event on campus.