The University of Findlay has big plans this year with an expansion to their Mazza Museum building.
The museum held a virtual event on their Facebook page on Wednesday to break ground on the Joseph and Judith Conda STEAM Education Center. The center will encourage visitors to blend art activities with areas in science. It will be open to anybody, and they are hoping to collaborate with area schools on projects and field trips. A grant awarded by the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission, along with other donations, including from the project’s namesake, will allow the construction of the $1.5 million dollar addition.
Construction is said to be completed by winter of this year, with an opening date in April 2021.