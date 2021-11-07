The University of Findlay collected a record-breaking amount of food for charity through their Helping Hands Food Drive.
The university was able to collect 214,559 pounds of food over the course of 24 hours - that was enough food to fill 47 pallets or two truckloads.
All of the non-perishable and monetary donations will go towards CHOPIN Hall, which is a non-profit located in Findlay that serves people within the region. Over the last 16 years, the university has been able to donate over 1 million pounds of food through the food drive.