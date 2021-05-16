A couple from Findlay that has been doing more than their part in helping people get through the pandemic is at it again. The musical duo have been using their talents to help out their community.
As data continues to come out about a decline in Ohioans getting the COVID-19 vaccine, there have been different measures by state local governments to try and curb the decline.
Hancock County is an example of that. Workers at the health department have noticed less and less calls coming in requesting vaccine appointments, so the health commissioner brainstormed some ideas to help increase vaccinations. A slogan encouraging people to get vaccinated was thought of, and would eventually become a jingle.
Who better to carry out this idea than Susan Bright, a worker at the health department and her partner Ryan Hensley.
“We’re flattered with people coming to us and asking us for more help and we’re big supporters of people getting vaccinated," says Hensley. "We want to get back to normal as soon as possible, so if this gets a couple people vaccinated then that’s great.”
This isn’t the first time they’ve used music to help out during the pandemic. Last April, they were holding virtual concerts to fundraise for local food pantries.
When the health commissioner came to Bright with the slogan, “dont hesistate, vaccinate,” she brought the idea to Hensley who was up to the challenge on turning it into a catchy jingle.
Bright says, “I came home, asked Ryan if he would be willing to. He’s definitely the musician and the writer. I said, ‘Okay, this is all we have: don’t hesitate vaccinate. Is there anything we can come up with? Any kind of song or slogan or something?’ And that’s where he kind of took off with it after that.”
At first, Hensley wasn’t too sure on what he was going to be able to come up with. Sure enough, he managed to find some inspiration on his drive home from getting his second dose of the vaccine.
He says, “I was on my way home driving and I thought of a melody in my head from the health department to my home. It kind of just came out of nowhere.”
You can expect to see a commercial coming out from the Hancock County Public Health Department in the next couple of weeks that will feature the jingle.
They also said they are willing to give the jingle to other health departments free of cost to help the vaccine initiatives in other areas.