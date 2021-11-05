Handmade Christmas decorations sold for local Lima charities

Kicking the Christmas spirit off a little early, the South Side Christian Church held their annual "Holiday Treasures" bizarre.
The ladies in the Disciples Women’s Ministries start early in February getting crafty with Christmas decorations. By the first week of November, they’re ready to open the holiday shop at the church.
Everything is handmade by these women, and they say it’s an event that the community looks forward to every year.
Sandy Brock, the president of the Disciples Women Group at says, “Everybody comes out and shops, I think a lot of ladies wait until we have our bizarre so they can come out and do Christmas shopping. We’ve had a lot of good feedback, a lot of people just can't wait until we have it every year so they can come.”
Profits from the sales will go toward a local charity of the Disciples Women's Ministries choice. The shop is open again Saturday from 9 am until 1 pm.